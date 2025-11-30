Sidibe set Toulouse on their way by releasing Emersonn down the flank before the wingers 14th minute opener. He defended stoutly for long stretches on the right and contributed with positive passing out of the back. The turning point came at the 66th minute when Igor Paixao ran across him onto Bilal Nadir's through ball, left him behind and finished after rounding Guillaume Restes. That said, Sidibe remains a confident option in the backline for Toulouse, having contributed decently with a season high four tackles, one interception and three clearances. The veteran will get a larger role on the right flank for the remaining games in 2025 since Aron Donnum will be suspended for two games.