Djibril Sidibe headshot

Djibril Sidibe News: Signs with Le Mans through 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Sidibe has signed with Le Mans through 2028, with an additional year in option, the club announced.

Sidibe, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, made his Ligue 1 debut with Lille at age 20 before spending four seasons in the north, then moving south to Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semifinals in his first season. He went on to make 18 appearances for the French national team, and also spent time abroad at Everton and AEK Athens, winning a domestic double in Greece in 2023, before returning to France with Toulouse in 2024 for two full Ligue 1 seasons. Sidibe is expected to compete for a starting role on the left side of defense as Le Mans build their squad for a return to Ligue 1. His arrival adds a seasoned, well traveled presence to coach Patrick Videira's squad ahead of the new campaign.

Djibril Sidibe
Le Mans
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