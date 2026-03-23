Djibril Sidibe News: Suffers foot knock

Sidibe suffered a foot knock late during Saturday's 1-0 win over Lorient and will be rested at the beginning of the week before rejoining team training later, according to coach Carles Martinez Novell, per Les Violets.

Sidibe picked up a minor foot issue late in Saturday's win and will get some rest to open the week before jumping back into team training. The injury is considered minor and is not expected to keep the 2018 World Cup winner out for any matches. That said, if he were to miss any time, Seny Koumbassa could be in line for a bigger role along the back line for TeFeCe.