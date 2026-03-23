Djibril Sow Injury: Dealing with ribs pain

Sow (ribs) was forced off in the 73rd minute minute of Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Valencia due to feeling some pain, according to coach Matias Almeyda, per Alex Merida from El Correo de Andalucia. "Djibril did come off because he was already feeling discomfort. He's been dealing with rib pain."

Sow picked up ribs discomfort that started bothering him in the second half of Saturday's loss to Valencia and ultimately forced him off in the 73rd minute. The midfielder will now look to use the next few weeks to recover and return fully fit for his club after the international break. That said, if the issue proves more serious and keeps him out longer, Nemanja Gudelj would likely slide back into midfield while Andres Castrin could take on a bigger role along the back line.