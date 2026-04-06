Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:20am

Sow (ankle) was forced off at halftime during Sunday's defeat against Real Oviedo after taking a heavy knock in the first half, according to Alberto del Valle of El Sevillista.

Sow suffered a heavy knock from Federico Vinas in the 13rd minute and played through a discomfort to his ankle for the remainder of the first half before the staff decided not to risk him further after the break. The midfielder is expected to undergo scans in the coming days to determine the extent of the damage, with Sevilla anxiously waiting on the results before setting a timeline. If he needs time on the sidelines, Manuel Bueno and Batista Mendy are the most likely candidates to step into the midfield under new coach Luis Plaza.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
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