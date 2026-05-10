Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow News: Assists equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Sow assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Sow assisted Andres Castrin's equalizer in the 82nd minute. He completed 18 passes and made two tackles. Sow has now assisted in back-to-back games and has accumulated eight goal contributions this campaign.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sow See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
20 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Israel vs. Switzerland Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 15
SOC
UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Israel vs. Switzerland Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 15
Author Image
Steven Vinik
November 14, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 2, 2020