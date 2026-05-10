Djibril Sow News: Assists equalizer on Saturday
Sow assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Sow assisted Andres Castrin's equalizer in the 82nd minute. He completed 18 passes and made two tackles. Sow has now assisted in back-to-back games and has accumulated eight goal contributions this campaign.
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