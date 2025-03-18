Djibril Sow News: Box-to-box performance

Sow (suspension) generated two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.

Sow was all over the pitch for Sevilla as they fell 1-0 to Athletic Club on Sunday. In 83 minutes played, he created two chances, completed all three of his long balls, won his only tackle, and made two interceptions. Sow is a constant in Sevilla's midfield and has been one of their most reliable players all season. Unfortunately, he will miss their next La Liga match against Osasuna due to a yellow card he picked up in the first half of Sunday's match.