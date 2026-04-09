Djibril Sow News: Clears ankle issue

Sow (ankle) continues to train with the squad and is an option for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to Zona Mixta.

Sow had been a concern after being forced off at halftime in the loss to Real Oviedo Sunday following a heavy knock to his ankle, but his continued presence in team training this week is a reassuring sign that the damage was not serious. The midfielder should slot back into his starting role for Sevilla against Atletico, sparing coach Luis Plaza from having to call upon Manuel Bueno or Batista Mendy in what is a crucial fixture for the Nervionenses heading into the final stretch of the season.