Djibril Sow News: Clears rib issue

Sow (ribs) was on the bench for Switzerland's clash against Germany last week and has fully recovered from the rib discomfort that forced him off against Valencia, according to the Nati.

Sow had been a concern after being subbed out in the 73rd minute of the Valencia loss, but the fact that he was available for international duty is a clear sign the issue was not serious. The midfielder will head back to Sevilla after duty fully fit and available for selection heading into the final stretch of the season, which is a welcome boost for new coach Luis Plaza's side.