Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow News: Generates assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sow assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Villarreal.

Sow created three chances and was rewarded with an assist in Sevilla's comeback win on Wednesday. The midfielder will have to keep creating opportunities if he wants to log an assist or two against Real Madrid, one of La Liga's top defensive side. Los Blancos have only conceded 33 goals in 36 La Liga games.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
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