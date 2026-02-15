Djibril Sow News: Lone goal for Sevilla
Sow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Sow netted the lone goal for Sevilla to give them the one point. He has scored three goals on the season while also collecting five shots on target, 13 key passes and 14 tackles won in 19 La Liga appearances.
