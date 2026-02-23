Djibril Sow News: Nets lone goal of match

Sow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Getafe.

Sow would find the back of the net Sunday to break the tie and earn his team three points, scoring in the 64th minute. He now has two straight outings with a goal, scoring against Alaves last time out as well. He is up to four goals this season, his only goal contributions in 21 appearances.