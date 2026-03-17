Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Sow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-2 loss against Barcelona.

Sow started in a double pivot setup and netted a header in the 92nd minute assisted by Oso. Sow gave away a penalty and also recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He has been excellent lately, with four goal contributions in the last five games.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
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