Djibril Sow News: Nets on Sunday
Sow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-2 loss against Barcelona.
Sow started in a double pivot setup and netted a header in the 92nd minute assisted by Oso. Sow gave away a penalty and also recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He has been excellent lately, with four goal contributions in the last five games.
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