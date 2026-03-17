Djibril Sow News: Nets on Sunday

Sow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-2 loss against Barcelona.

Sow started in a double pivot setup and netted a header in the 92nd minute assisted by Oso. Sow gave away a penalty and also recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He has been excellent lately, with four goal contributions in the last five games.