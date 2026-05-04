Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Sow is eligible once again after serving suspension Monday against Real Sociedad.

Sow will look to return for the remaining games of the season after producing his second assist of the season in his last league appearance. The midfielder, who has also scored five goals in the current campaign, could be used in a central spot at the expense of either Nemanja Gudelj or Lucien Agoume.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
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