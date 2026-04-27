Djibril Sow News: Set for suspension

Sow will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Sow picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Real Sociedad. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the pitch for Sevilla this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Nemanja Gudelj as a likely option to play in the heart of the game against the Basques.