Djibril Sow headshot

Djibril Sow News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Sow will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Sow picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Real Sociedad. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the pitch for Sevilla this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Nemanja Gudelj as a likely option to play in the heart of the game against the Basques.

Djibril Sow
Sevilla
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