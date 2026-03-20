Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Battling illness
Mihailovic is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.
Mihailovic is set to face a late call and some late testing Saturday, dealing with an illness. This will make him a true game-time decision, likely needing to wait until the morning to see how he is feeling. With a goal and an assist in four starts this season, it could be a rough absence, with Deandre Kerr or Derrick Etienne as possible replacements.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation302 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine316 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form323 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back330 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing344 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More