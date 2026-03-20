Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Battling illness

Mihailovic is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.

Mihailovic is set to face a late call and some late testing Saturday, dealing with an illness. This will make him a true game-time decision, likely needing to wait until the morning to see how he is feeling. With a goal and an assist in four starts this season, it could be a rough absence, with Deandre Kerr or Derrick Etienne as possible replacements.