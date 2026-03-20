Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Mihailovic is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.

Mihailovic is set to face a late call and some late testing Saturday, dealing with an illness. This will make him a true game-time decision, likely needing to wait until the morning to see how he is feeling. With a goal and an assist in four starts this season, it could be a rough absence, with Deandre Kerr or Derrick Etienne as possible replacements.

Djordje Mihailovic
Toronto FC
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