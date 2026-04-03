Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Dealt pelvis injury

Mihailovic is questionable for Saturday's match against Colorado due to a pelvis injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Mihailovic is going to need some testing Saturday and is a late call, having picked up a pelvis injury. Unfortunately for the club, this could be a major loss, as he has started in four of their five appearances. However, with the attacker not starting the last match, the club will be able to do without him if needed, with Deandre Kerr or Emilio Aristizabal as possible replacements.