Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Diagnosed with pelvic fracture

Mihailovic has been diagnosed with a pelvis fracture and is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks, the club announced Friday.

Mihailovic didn't train during the week, and further tests confirmed the worst possible outcome for the star playmaker, who is now facing a recovery time that could extend until mid-June, ending any minimal World Cup chance he might have had in the process. Without Mihailovic, Alonso Coello and Deandre Kerr figure to see more playing time in the final third.