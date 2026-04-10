Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Diagnosed with pelvic fracture
Mihailovic has been diagnosed with a pelvis fracture and is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks, the club announced Friday.
Mihailovic didn't train during the week, and further tests confirmed the worst possible outcome for the star playmaker, who is now facing a recovery time that could extend until mid-June, ending any minimal World Cup chance he might have had in the process. Without Mihailovic, Alonso Coello and Deandre Kerr figure to see more playing time in the final third.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation323 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine337 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form344 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back351 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More