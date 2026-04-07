Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday
Mihailovic (pelvis) missed Tuesday's practice and is still uncertain for the weekend's meeting with Cincinnati, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Mihailovic has missed one league contest due to his injury, before which he scored one goal and delivered two assists across five appearances (four starts). The attacker is a regular contributor of crosses and chances created as one of the squad's top set-piece takers. If he fails to recover in upcoming days, his playing time and corner kick tasks could be covered by Deandre Kerr and Alonso Coello, respectively.
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