Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Mihailovic (pelvis) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids.
Mihailovic is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids after failing to pass late fitness testing due to a pelvis issue. The attacker had started four of his five appearances this season, so his absence is a notable loss, with Deandre Kerr continuing to start in his place.
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