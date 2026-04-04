Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:16am

Mihailovic (pelvis) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids.

Mihailovic is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids after failing to pass late fitness testing due to a pelvis issue. The attacker had started four of his five appearances this season, so his absence is a notable loss, with Deandre Kerr continuing to start in his place.

Djordje Mihailovic
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Mihailovic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago