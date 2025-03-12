Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Assists in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Mihailovic assisted once to go with seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Mihailovic created Rafael Navarro's game-winner in the 18th minute with his first assist in the season. The midfielder also led Colorado in crosses as usual, and now has 21 in three starts. He did receive his first yellow card in the proccess, though.

Djordje Mihailovic
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now