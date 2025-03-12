Djordje Mihailovic News: Assists in road win

Mihailovic assisted once to go with seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Mihailovic created Rafael Navarro's game-winner in the 18th minute with his first assist in the season. The midfielder also led Colorado in crosses as usual, and now has 21 in three starts. He did receive his first yellow card in the proccess, though.