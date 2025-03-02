Djordje Mihailovic News: Attempts 10 crosses

Mihailovic registered three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

Between the 2025 Rapids' first and second games, the latter logged Saturday against FC Dallas, was a formation change that pushed Mihailovic out wide. Production-wise, it got a lot more out of him, as he easily logged more shots, crosses and chances created. Perhaps this improvement can get Mihailovic going, as the 2025 Rapids are looking for his 2024 version in which he logged double-digit goals and assists.