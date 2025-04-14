Djordje Mihailovic News: Bags opening goal

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Diego FC.

Mihailovic was back on the scoresheet after missing out on a goal or an assist last match, seeing the opener in the 37th minute. This makes it three goals on the season, with four goal contributions in eight appearances. He also saw five chances created, his third time doing that in a match this season.