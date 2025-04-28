Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Cheeky free kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Mihailovic converted a second half free kick opportunity Saturday to level the match at one and help Colorado earn a point versus Seattle. The attacker took advantage of a leaping Seattle wall by rolling the ball underneath and into the corner for his third successive appearance with a goal and fifth goal overall. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Mihailovic has created a whopping 17 chances and supplied one assist.

Djordje Mihailovic
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
