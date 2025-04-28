Djordje Mihailovic News: Cheeky free kick

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Mihailovic converted a second half free kick opportunity Saturday to level the match at one and help Colorado earn a point versus Seattle. The attacker took advantage of a leaping Seattle wall by rolling the ball underneath and into the corner for his third successive appearance with a goal and fifth goal overall. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Mihailovic has created a whopping 17 chances and supplied one assist.