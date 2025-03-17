Djordje Mihailovic News: Four corners in away win
Mihailovic had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.
Mihailovic took four crosses from corners and completed two. This led to two chances created in the match, and that made it nine chances created and one assist in his last three matches. The attacker has been his teams only set piece taker with 17 in four games this season.
