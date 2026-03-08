Djordje Mihailovic News: Inefficient in service

Mihailovic recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Volume was on Mihailovic's side but efficiency was not as he only had two accurate crosses on his 11 balls in. He also added seven corners but he'll need to be better to give Toronto a chance to score against NYRB next week. NYRB have given up four goals in three games so the defense isn't that great, and the team did give up 47 goals in 34 MLS games last season.