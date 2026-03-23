Djordje Mihailovic News: Logs assist off bench in win
Mihailovic delivered an assist, had one shot on goal, created three chances, sent in two accurate crosses and made two tackles (both won) and one interception during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.
Mihailovic was left off the starting XI due as he came down with an illness the previous day. However, with his team losing he was brought to replace Josh Sargent at halftime and had a huge impact with his playmaking, with the cherry on the top of his performance being the corner-kick cross that was headed home by Walker Zimmerman for the game-winner in the 83rd minute. That's now back-to-back games with an assist for Mihailovic, who appears to be taking off in his first full campaign with Toronto.
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