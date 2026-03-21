Djordje Mihailovic News: Option off bench Saturday
Mihailovic (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Columbus.
Mihailovic is on the bench for Saturday's match against Columbus due to illness. The midfielder is not fully recovered but is available as an option and could feature depending on the match scenario. He remains an important attacking piece for his side, handling set pieces and having recorded one goal and one assist in four appearances this season.
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