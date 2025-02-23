Djordje Mihailovic News: Registers four crosses

Mihailovic generated four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Milhailovic saw the full 90 in the season opener, picking up right where he left off last season after starting in all 30 of his appearances. His performance wasn't anything spectacular, notching two interceptions and five crosses in the draw. He did bag 21 goal contributions last season and will be expected to near that mark in his second season with Colorado.