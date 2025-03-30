Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Mihailovic News: Scores brace in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Mihailovic scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Charlotte FC.

Mihailovic scored his first two goals of the season against Charlotte on Saturday, finishing a close-range shot from an Omir Fernandez cross before converting a well-taken penalty. He set a new season high with five shots, four of them on target, and matched his best mark with six corners, highlighting his influence across the frontline. He will look to contribute again Saturday against Vancouver.

