Djordje Mihailovic News: Scores once in loss

Mihailovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to FC Dallas.

Mihailovic carried over his strong finish to last season, when he scored four goals in his final five matches, by adding another goal here. The midfielder also sent in 10 crosses and created one chance as he continued to handle set pieces duties. He has now totaled five goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Toronto since his move from Colorado Rapids and has started every game for the team so far.