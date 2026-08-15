Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Sent off after assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Mihailovic delivered an assist but received a red card during Saturdays's 2-1 win over New England Revolution.

Mihailovic set up Niklas Dorsch through a backwards pass in first-half stoppage time, but his dismissal later in the match ruined an otherwise quiet fantasy outing. The creative midfielder is now forced to serve a one-match ban in the midweek matchup versus Charlotte, so his next chance to play will come in a subsequent visit to Inter Miami. A more defensive-minded Alonso Coello might be the most direct replacement among the current available options.

Djordje Mihailovic
Toronto FC
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