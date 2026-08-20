Djordje Mihailovic News: Set to return from ban
Mihailovic has served his MLS suspension, becoming eligible for upcoming matches.
Mihailovic is a major playmaking threat and set-piece taker, so his comeback should imply a big boost to the squad's attacking quality. If he makes the starting XI right away, it may push Markus Cimermancic either to a more defensive role or to the bench. Mihailovic also missed part of the season with a pelvic injury, but he's now ready to add to his numbers of two goals and three assists over nine league appearances (six starts).
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