Djordje Mihailovic headshot

Djordje Mihailovic News: Set to return from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mihailovic has served his MLS suspension, becoming eligible for upcoming matches.

Mihailovic is a major playmaking threat and set-piece taker, so his comeback should imply a big boost to the squad's attacking quality. If he makes the starting XI right away, it may push Markus Cimermancic either to a more defensive role or to the bench. Mihailovic also missed part of the season with a pelvic injury, but he's now ready to add to his numbers of two goals and three assists over nine league appearances (six starts).

Djordje Mihailovic
Toronto FC
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