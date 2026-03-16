Djordje Mihailovic News: Sets up opener
Mihailovic assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls.
Mihailovic set up the opener for Daniel Salloi in the 43rd minute. Mihailovic recorded the most crosses in his team, created four chances and also made two interceptions and a tackle. He has started all four games this campaign and now has a goal and an assist apiece.
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