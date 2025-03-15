Djordje Mihailovic News: Starts in San Jose match

Mihailovic (hamstring) stayed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at San Jose Earthquakes.

Mihailovic recovered from a minor issue that put his participation in doubt earlier in the week. The attacker's inclusion is great news for the team, as he's a regular 90-minute performer and the lone set-piece taker on the squad. After assisting in the previous game against Austin, he could have a decent chance to start a productive streak on the left wing.