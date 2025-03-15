Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Mihailovic News: Starts in San Jose match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Mihailovic (hamstring) stayed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at San Jose Earthquakes.

Mihailovic recovered from a minor issue that put his participation in doubt earlier in the week. The attacker's inclusion is great news for the team, as he's a regular 90-minute performer and the lone set-piece taker on the squad. After assisting in the previous game against Austin, he could have a decent chance to start a productive streak on the left wing.

