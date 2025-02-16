Fantasy Soccer
Djordje Petrovic News: Adds another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Petrovic didn't face a single shot on target in Strasbourg's 2-0 win Sunday over Lens, registering another clean sheet.

This was essentially a clean sheet by default for Petrovic, who wasn't forced to make a save. That's unlikely to be repeated against Brest next Sunday, as the side has scored six goals over its last four matches. However, Brest will be on short rest and Petrovic is in good form so he has a good chance to make it three straight clean sheets.

Djordje Petrovic
Strasbourg
