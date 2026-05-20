Djordje Petrovic News: Allows late goal
Petrovic had three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.
Petrovic would keep a clean sheet until stoppage time Tuesday, only beaten by a late equalizer in the dying minutes. This ends a two-match streak with a clean sheet, remaining at 11 for the campaign. He will wrap up his decent season Sunday when facing Nottingham Forest, earning a clean sheet in their first outing this season.
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