Djordje Petrovic News: Allows one against Toulouse
Petrovic made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Toulouse.
Petrovic had a great day in net to help his club earn the win, registering six saves and one goal allowed Sunday. However, it did end his five-match clean sheet streak, remaining at eight this campaign. He will look to reach double-digit clean sheets soon, with his next chance to make it nine against Lyon on March 28.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now