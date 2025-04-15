Djordje Petrovic News: Allows two in draw

Petrovic made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.

Petrovic couldn't do anything to prevent the two goals allowed as both came off unmarked point-blank finishes. On the other hand, the goalkeeper made multiple key interventions to allow his team to at least preserve one point at home. It's been a breakthrough campaign for Petrovic, who has nine clean sheets and just 31 goals allowed over 26 starts. He ranks seventh among all Ligue 1 goalkeepers in saves and fourth in saves from both the penalty area and the six-yard box.