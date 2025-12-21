Petrovic faced minimal direct danger as Burnley managed only one shot on target across the match, but that lone effort became the stoppage time equalizer when Armando Broja's header found the net, leaving Petrovic with no chance to stop it. Bournemouth controlled possession and territory, yet the late concession meant Petrovic finished without a save and without the win. This was his second game of the season without a save, and he will look to record a shutout in the next fixture when the Cherries face Brentford on Saturday.