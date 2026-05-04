Djordje Petrovic News: Clean sheet against Palace
Petrovic registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace.
Petrovic was solid in net Sunday as he had little to deal with, only making one save while earning a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in four games, his 10th on the season. He will now prepare to face Fulham on May 9, a match where he could see another decent start.
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