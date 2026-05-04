Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Clean sheet against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Petrovic registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Crystal Palace.

Petrovic was solid in net Sunday as he had little to deal with, only making one save while earning a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in four games, his 10th on the season. He will now prepare to face Fulham on May 9, a match where he could see another decent start.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Petrovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djordje Petrovic See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago