Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Petrovic recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Petrovic could do little about the goal conceded but still made two saves, including one from inside the box. He has now conceded in three straight matches, though he has played a key role in his side's 13-game unbeaten league run, recording four clean sheets, 29 saves, and allowing 15 goals during that stretch. His next outing will come Wednesday against Leeds.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
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