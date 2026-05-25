Djordje Petrovic News: Concedes once versus Nottingham
Petrovic recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Petrovic stopped some close-range shots during his last opportunity to produce in the 2025/26 period. Despite some ups and downs in his performance, the goalkeeper remained the unquestioned starter from beginning to end, helping a side that finished the campaign on a 17-game unbeaten streak. His most significant numbers were 113 saves, 57 goals conceded and 11 clean sheets across 39 matches played in all competitions.
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