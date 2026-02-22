Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Earns clean sheet against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Petrovic made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against West Ham United.

Petrovic prevented the hosts from scoring after denying three close-range attempts during the weekend's draw. The contributions increased his season total to 83 saves, which rank him second among all goalkeepers in the league. In addition to his shot-stopping consistency, Petrovic could now hold decent clean sheet chances ahead of a home meeting with a Sunderland side that scored just once over its previous three games.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
