Djordje Petrovic News: Earns clean sheet against West Ham
Petrovic made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against West Ham United.
Petrovic prevented the hosts from scoring after denying three close-range attempts during the weekend's draw. The contributions increased his season total to 83 saves, which rank him second among all goalkeepers in the league. In addition to his shot-stopping consistency, Petrovic could now hold decent clean sheet chances ahead of a home meeting with a Sunderland side that scored just once over its previous three games.
