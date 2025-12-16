Petrovic endured a difficult outing against Manchester United on Monday, conceding four goals and looking shaky on several of them, but he still made five saves to help his side secure a draw. The goalkeeper has allowed 17 goals while recording 22 saves and just one clean sheet over his last seven league matches, highlighting how frequently he is tested and how difficult shutouts have been to come by. He will look to bounce back Saturday at home against bottom-table Burnley in Premier League action.