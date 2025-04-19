Djordje Petrovic News: Four saves in clean sheet draw
Petrovic made four saves and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Monaco.
Petrovic recorded another clean sheet Saturday, bringing his total to 10 on the season. Two of those have come in his last five matches, during which he's made 29 saves and conceded just five goals. He'll look to continue this form going next week against a St. Étienne squad fighting to avoid relegation.
