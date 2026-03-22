Djordje Petrovic News: Four saves in draw
Petrovic registered four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
Petrovic made four saves and conceded two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, ending his run of two straight matches without conceding. The Serbian has been heavily tested, recording at least two saves in each of his last 15 appearances, conceding 22 goals and keeping four clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back in a tough trip to Arsenal after the international break.
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