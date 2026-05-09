Djordje Petrovic headshot

Djordje Petrovic News: Maintains clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Petrovic had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Petrovic logged a clean sheet to help Bournemouth secure three points as the club goes for a Europe spot next season. He's got a tough game looming though, as Manchester City have scored 72 times as they attempt to capture another EPL title.

Djordje Petrovic
AFC Bournemouth
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