Djordje Petrovic News: Maintains clean sheet
Petrovic had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham.
Petrovic logged a clean sheet to help Bournemouth secure three points as the club goes for a Europe spot next season. He's got a tough game looming though, as Manchester City have scored 72 times as they attempt to capture another EPL title.
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