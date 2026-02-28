Djordje Petrovic News: Makes three saves

Petrovic registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Petrovic allowed a goal while making three saves during the draw to Sunderland on Saturday. He continues to be in a good run, conceding just three goals in the last five appearances, totaling 21 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Brentford for the next game on Tuesday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.