Djordje Petrovic News: Secures clean sheet in win

Petrovic had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Petrovic notched his fourth consecutive clean sheet as he made five saves in the win. The goalkeeper is in a very impressive stretch as he's now gone 11 straight games without allowing more than one goal. Next, he'll aim to keep it going against Nantes, a team that has 28 goals in 24 games.